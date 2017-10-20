Full Transparency: 5 Striking Glass Homes You Can Buy Now

Ever since Philip Johnson completed his iconic Glass House in 1949, window walls and framed landscape views have never been the same. However, almost 70 years later, much has changed in the way builders are able to incorporate technology and engineering to construct contemporary homes with expansive walls of glass. City skylines, expansive coastlines, lush mountains—the varied views in these homes are endless when brought in by vanishing walls. The following collection of glass homes spans British Colombia to Barbados for a survey of some of the most compelling works of contemporary architecture currently for sale.