6 Unique Homes to Giftwrap for a Home Vacationer

From London to Cabo, these are the exotic vacation homes of your dreams.

By on November 28, 2017
view slideshow
luxury villas on St. Lucia

This holiday season, give your loved ones the gift of a home away from home. From Costa Rica to England, the following vacation villas offer all the comforts of home—no matter where you are.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale