Hills Are Alive: Haute Homes on the Market in Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, and Beyond

In the 1965 classic film The Sound of Music, actress Julie Andrews famously sang, “The hills are alive with the sound of music / with songs they have sung for a thousand years.” In Los Angeles, the hills are alive in a different way: Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, and other hills-centric neighborhoods consistently offer some of the most expensive and most remarkable homes in the city. Here’s an inside look at five beautiful Los Angeles homes sure to make you sing for joy.