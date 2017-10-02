Home Tour: A $20 Million Los Angeles Penthouse with Interiors by LM Pagano

Los Angeles–based interior designer LM Pagano, who has designed residences for Hollywood stars such as Nicolas Cage and Johnny Depp, recently completed a glamorous penthouse for model and actress Jordana Woodland at the Remington in Los Angeles. One of only two penthouses at the Wilshire Corridor building, the two-story residence has a distinctly European feel. “I wanted the informal comfort of Los Angeles with the elegance and diversity of a seasoned Parisian penthouse,” Pagano says of her inspiration for the design. The penthouse is now on the market for $20 million.