Home Tour: A Fort Lauderdale Mansion Built for Yachters

Home to a plethora of inland waterways, thousands of boats, and the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Fort Lauderdale has been referred to as the yachting capital of the world. Located in the gated Harbor Beach community, the 12,799-square-foot estate at 2400 Del Lago is a dream come true for the yachting set. The seven-bedroom property features two superyacht slips, a tender garage, and more—all included in the $29 million price tag.