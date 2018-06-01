Home Tour: A Nature-Inspired Retreat in the Pacific Palisades

Tucked into the canyons in the Pacific Palisades (a coastal enclave near Los Angeles, Calif.), 1143 Ravoli Drive is a nature-inspired estate that allows homeowners to escape the hustle and bustle of city living. Spread across nearly 14,000 square feet, the newly constructed home was developed and designed by Gunderson Matkins alongside O + L Building Projects. The two-story, eight-bedroom property has been listed by Hugh Evans III and Randy Forbes, Jr. of Pacific Union International. It can be yours for $26.75 million.