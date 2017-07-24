Home Tour: See Inside a Historic Los Angeles Dwelling

VIEW SLIDESHOW

When architect Wallace Neff designed the Spanish Colonial Revival home at 805 North Linden Drive in 1926, he expected the Beverly Hills abode to stand the test of time. And the five-bedroom dwelling has indeed endured through the years, even surviving a crash-landing by Howard Hughes in 1946. (The famous filmmaker and aviator accidentally sliced the right wing of his XF-11 airplane into the upstairs bedroom during an unsuccessful landing attempt, barely missing the occupants.)

The 6,500-square-foot home, which was recently listed for $14.45 million, is guaranteed to be the perfect crash pad for modern buyers. And for fans of The World According to Garp, you can rest easy knowing “it’s been pre-disastered.”