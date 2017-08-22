Home Tour: This Miami Beach Mansion Was Made to Wow

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Designed by Miami–based Choeff Levy Fischman Architecture + Design and situated on Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands, 8 W. Rivo Alto Drive makes the most of its waterfront location. Floor-to-ceiling glass overlooks the water, and the backyard offers more than 100 feet of water frontage. The 7,026-square-foot home, which boasts five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, is on the market for $22.5 million—one of the 30 most expensive homes in Miami Beach. Jeff Miller of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing. Here are five of the home’s most noteworthy spaces.