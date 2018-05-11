New Luxury Developments in Miami’s South of Fifth Neighborhood

Miami’s waterfront location and sunny weather (not to mention its forthcoming Major League Soccer team led by soccer superstar David Beckham) make it an incredibly desirable place to live. And while there are plenty of swanky addresses, fewer neighborhoods are hotter right now than South of Fifth, an exclusive enclave surrounded by water on three sides. Head to the 17-acre South Point Park to picnic or exercise, or journey to nearby Stubborn Seed to try chef Jeremy Ford’s elevated cuisine. Read on to find five of the neighborhood’s top places to call home.