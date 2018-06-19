New York State of Mind: Take a Photo Tour of a $73.8 Million Triplex Penthouse Overlooking the Hudson River

For the ultimate introduction to New York City’s iconic architecture, look no further than 212 Fifth Avenue, a beaux-arts building in the heart of NoMad that dates back to 1912. Developer Madison Equities transformed the tower into a posh luxury condominium that still retains its historic roots, while decorator Shanna Bender from Designer Studio 15 breathed understated charm into the interiors. The crowning achievement is the triplex penthouse, which boasts 10,079 square feet of living space and multiple terraces that overlook the Hudson River and the Flatiron Building. The fully staged penthouse features furniture sourced from Fendi Casa, Trussardi Home, and Bentley Home (all part of the Atelier Furniture Collection that Madison Equities designed in partnership with Luxury Living Group.) It has been listed for $73.8 million.