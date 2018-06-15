Now’s the Time to Buy Shakira, Ben Affleck, or Shaquille O’Neal’s Home

Actors, politicians, athletes, and entertainers captivate audiences around the world—not just for their unrivaled stardom, but also for their lavish lifestyles and high-priced purchases. A celebrity’s home is one investment that speaks volumes about their taste and spending habits—so we can’t help but turn our heads towards these recent listings from some of the most well-known names in entertainment.

From Florida to Southern California, these five multimillion dollar estates tell us a great deal about what it means to live like a luminary. For example, did you know that Ben Affleck’s favorite place to unwind is at his sprawling Georgia plantation he recently listed for $8.9 million? Or, did you know that Colombian superstar Shakira, has a hookah lounge and a customized gym at her waterfront property for sale in Miami Beach?

Read on for the full list of recent celebrity home listings that have left us star struck.