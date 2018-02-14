Ritzy Residences in the World’s Most Romantic Destinations

Not all real estate transactions come from the heart. However, the following properties all have the distinct combination of not only catering to the buyer’s investment portfolio but his or her sense of romance, as well. A private island in the South Pacific surrounded by tranquil seas, a California vineyard estate with all the amenities of a high-end resort, and a Parisian penthouse with views of the Eiffel Tower are just some of the global residences you’re certain to fall head over heels for.