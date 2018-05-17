The Suite Life: 5 Standout Master Suites Sure to Wow

From jaw-dropping garages to terraced swimming pools, today’s luxury homes are outfitted with more state-of-the-art amenities than ever before. But often it’s still the tried-and-true spaces that really sell a place. Case in point: master suites. Outfitted with spacious bathrooms, walk-in closets, and private terraces, master suites function as ritzy refuges—which means that few things matter more to prospective buyers than finding a master suite that makes them truly feel at home. From an oceanfront oasis in California to an urban escape in London, the following master suites definitely fit the bill.