These Homes Will Have You Dreaming of a White Christmas
These homes offer a snowy escape for anyone who loves winter.
view slideshow
Heat Miser and his minions might be dancing their way around the planet, but they can never stomp out that much-desired flurry-filled Yuletide season. For many countries across the globe, December reliably brings crisp air, frozen lakes, and endless fields of white to usher in the holidays. The following five luxurious wonderlands guarantee that buyers will enjoy not only a sumptuous dwelling but also a white Christmas.