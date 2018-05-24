Vacation Homes for a Memorial Day Getaway
We look at a castle in Italy, a villa in Portugal, a mountain home in Colorado, and more.
Each Memorial Day, Americans pause to honor the sacrifice of our brave servicemen and women and spend time with our loved ones. If you’re looking for something a little different than the traditional lake house for this year’s getaway, consider the following properties. From a castle in Italy to a mountain home in Colorado, they promise a fun-filled weekend with your family and friends—complete with views for quiet reflection, if you are so inclined.