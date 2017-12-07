5 Vacation Homes for Those Wanting to Escape the Cold Weather

If the weather outside is frightful, turn your back on the snowy gales of winter in favor of luxurious warmer climes. Grab your bathing suit, your golf clubs, and your sunglasses, and embark on a warm-weather getaway for as long as life and business will allow.

The following five properties, which offer luxurious amenities in some of the world’s most temperate regions, are tailor-made for those who prefer balmy weather to blizzards.