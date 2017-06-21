Soak up the Sunshine at This Oceanfront Villa in the British Virgin Islands

Since its inception in 2009, Oil Nut Bay (a 400-acre residential and resort property on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands) has enticed those looking for the ultimate Caribbean escape. Situated on a coastal hilltop in the North Sound, Waters Edge River Villa embodies the best of the coastal enclave. The four-bedroom villa showcases sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and a stunning infinity pool that seemingly hovers over a cliff.

Spread across 2,724 square feet, the Caribbean escape can accommodate up to eight guests. Built to adhere to the community’s environmental requirements, the villa features a stone exterior that blends in with its surroundings. Expansive glass walls showcase the pool and ocean, and stone and glass accents give the residence a contemporary, natural feel. The open-concept great room features a large flat-screen television, dining area, and pocket doors that lead outside to a covered terrace. The sumptuous master bedroom opens to an oceanfront terrace, and the master bedroom includes a deep soaking tub surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and slate-colored stones as well as an outdoor shower. Each of the remaining bedrooms are equipped with outdoor patios and en suite bathrooms.

Homeowners can glimpse tropical fish, sea turtles, and stingrays while snorkeling in the turquoise waters, or embark on adventurous outings in glass-bottom kayaks. Residents can also take a short golf cart ride or walk to Oil Nut Bay beach, where they can sink their toes into the powdery white sand or watch the sun sink into the ocean. The fully furnished residence is on the market for $9.5 million.