Soar Above San Francisco in These Double-Height Penthouses (That Start at $13.5 Million)

Leaving your heart in San Francisco has never been easier thanks to Lumina, a 656-unit condominium project perched above the sparkling water and iconic Bay Bridge. Developer Tishman Speyer recently listed the building’s remaining two residences—both double-height, 42nd-floor penthouses characterized by great views and glass galore. The residences, which are the largest units in the building, are being sold as customizable shells so homeowners can create a unique layout and aesthetic to match their preferences. Both units are currently distinguished by their 18-foot ceilings—the only double-height ceilings available in any Bay Area high-rise.

The nearly 5,700-square-foot Penthouse 41A unit is equipped with a 250-foot glass façade that offers 360-degree vistas of the cityscape and bay. Penthouse 41B, spread across nearly 5,200 square feet, includes a 240-foot glass façade that provides 270-degree views of the city and bay. Buyers can choose from an array of designer-ready floor plans created by architectural firm Arquitectonica; rooftop decks can also be added if desired.

Building amenities include a full-service grocery store, a fitness center and climbing wall designed by Jay Wright, a bi-level club lounge, a 70-foot lap pool, and a secluded dining room with a gourmet kitchen and outdoor dining terrace. Outside, San Francisco staples like Alcatraz Island, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the Golden Gate Bridge await, all sure to help residents fall even more in love with the city.

The smaller penthouse starts from $13.5 million, while the larger one is priced from around $15 million.