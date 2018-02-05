A Picturesque Estate in the Heart of Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country Lists for Around $9 Million

Located just north of Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley wine region is the perfect destination for Southern California inhabitants who want to sample a variety of fine wines without going all the way to Napa or Sonoma. Rolling greens hills, gnarled oak trees, and multiple vineyards characterize the picturesque, peaceful region. Set on 116 acres in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley wine country, Son Sereno is a modern architectural gem designed by Michael Palladino. The two-story main house has six bedrooms, eight baths, and spectacular views from all angles.

One of the home’s standout design details is a custom curvilinear ceiling. Shaped like a wave and up to 14 feet tall at its highest peak, the ceiling spans the length of the living, dining, and family rooms and ends in motorized clerestory windows that open to let in plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors, crisp white walls, and built-in bookshelves add additional charm. In the eat-in kitchen, a large island and wood cabinets are stationed next to a breezy dining nook that opens to the outdoors.

The striking home also has a secluded sitting room, office, and exercise room. French and custom sliding doors open to the outdoors, where a covered patio overlooks a solar-heated saltwater swimming pool in the manicured backyard.

Majestic oak and sycamore trees surround the estate, and riding trails wind through the grassy hills. Ideal for equestrians, the palatial property has an eight-stall horse barn with a tack room and bathing and grooming station. A separate hay and equipment barn, arena, track, paddocks, irrigated pastures, and a two-bedroom guest house also grace the grounds.

Venture to nearby Santa Barbara to be pampered at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara spa or stop by an up-and-coming winery.

The property is currently on the market for just under $9 million.