A Chic Southampton Home Lists for Nearly $15 Million

Nestled into the quiet enclave of Water Mill, 6 Calf Creek Court is bursting with quintessential Hamptons charm. Blooming trees and manicured hedges frame the cobblestone driveway that leads to the two-story home. Completed in 2014, the 10,620-square-foot property holds seven en suite bedrooms, two half baths, and seven fireplaces.

Voluminous rooms, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and crisp whites and grays give the residence a chic, timeless look. Dark wood accents in the spacious gourmet kitchen complement the polished nickel pendant lights and limestone fireplace mantle. Light wire-brushed white oak flooring with a log cabin border accents the antique French brass and crystal chandelier in the dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room let in plenty of natural light and look out to the swimming pool and vibrant foliage beyond. A theater, gym, pool, den, and double garage provide ample space for entertaining guests. The pool house features an exercise room, massage room, and living area with a fireplace and full bathroom, which gives guests a place to retreat, refresh, and rejuvenate.

Many of Southampton’s best beaches are less than 2 miles away, so residents and guests can easily go for an afternoon bike ride down to the shore. The property sits on 1.22 acres of beautifully manicured land by Mecox Bay, which offers endless water-sport activities in the summer months as well as breathtaking views of the bay and surrounding properties.

The property is in close proximity to shopping in Southampton, Bridgehampton, and Water Mill as well as neighboring orchards, wineries, and farmsteads. “This magnificent masterpiece, originally built and designed by James Michael Howard and personalized by Kristi Hanson, overlooks a nine-plus-acre reserve,” says listing agent Carol Nobbs of Douglas Elliman. The property is currently on the market for $14.75 million, and the purchase price includes most of the furniture.