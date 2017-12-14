// RR One

Stunning Spanish Style Homes in Los Angeles

From the Hollywood Hills to Beverly Hills, these Spanish style homes were made to wow.

By on December 14, 2017
Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles

Spanish style homes are generally characterized by red tile roofs, thick stucco walls, and courtyards that function as an extension of the interiors. Thanks to its year-round sunny weather, Los Angeles has long been a natural choice for the free-flowing, entertainment-friendly abodes.

The following examples of Spanish contemporary and Spanish colonial residences will make you want to forgo modern manses in favor of timeless abodes with a bit more flair.

Spanish Colonial Home at 1563 Sunset Plaza Drive

Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles

Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles  Photo Credit: Courtesy

Slated to hit the market for the first time in almost two decades, this Spanish Colonial estate is nestled into the Hollywood Hills above the Sunset Strip. The 6,550-square-foot residence is equipped with six bedrooms, seven baths, and a double-height library with a lavish fireplace and wet bar.

After purchasing the home in 1999, celebrity interior designer Craig Wright set about updating the home with vibrant colors and materials during a decade-long remodel. Hand-crafted moldings, archways, cove ceilings, and classic columns speak to the home’s historic roots, while a romantic courtyard with a fireplace and plunge pool create a resort-style escape.

The old-world home is on the market for just under $8 million. Sally Forster Jones, Bryce Lowe, and Kirby Gillon of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

Spanish Contemporary Home at 1448 Queens Way

Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles

Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles  Photo Credit: Courtesy

Located just north of the Sunset Strip, this Spanish contemporary home was recently renovated by celebrity designer Roxy Sowlaty. The 4,593-square-foot home features traditional details like a red tile roof, colorful tiles, and curved archways as well as modern amenities like a custom chef’s kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. In addition to a master suite with a walk-in closet and sumptuous bath, the home has two upstairs bedrooms with private balconies and a lower level guest bedroom.

Offering everything from a movie theater to a manicured backyard with a pool and outdoor kitchen, the $4.95 million home was made for entertaining. Gloria Castellanos of The Agency holds the listing.

Spanish Colonial Revival Home at 805 North Linden Drive

Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles

Spanish Style Home in Los Angeles  Photo Credit: Blake Worthington

When architect Wallace Neff designed this Spanish Colonial Revival home in 1926, he expected the Beverly Hills abode to stand the test of time. And the five-bedroom dwelling has indeed endured through the years, even surviving a crash-landing by Howard Hughes in 1946. (The famous filmmaker and aviator accidentally sliced the right wing of his XF-11 airplane into the upstairs bedroom during an unsuccessful landing attempt, barely missing the occupants.)

The renovated 6,500-square-foot home displays curvaceous windows and archways, hand-painted cathedral ceilings, and marble floors. In the backyard, a swimming pool with water features and a barbecue area create an entertaining mecca.

The home is currently on the market for just under $14 million. Aaron Kirman and Louis Evans of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

