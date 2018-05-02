// RR One

This Turks and Caicos Villa Was Made for Stargazing

Set up a telescope on the terrace and glimpse the constellations above.

As dusk fades into dark on the island of Providenciales, residents at Stargazer can recline on the balcony and glimpse endless views of the star-speckled skies above. Nestled into Thompson Cove, the Turks and Caicos treasure has six bedrooms and six baths spread across three separate living spaces. The main villa shows off three en suite bedrooms with king beds (two of which have balconies), while the guest cottage sports two bedrooms. Equipped with a queen bed, the poolside cottage offers additional lodging.

Spread across 15,000 square feet, the three-story waterfront property boasts all the standard island amenities (think direct beach access, an infinity pool, a hot tub, and a sauna) as well as unique touches that set it apart from other homes in the area (think a secret garden with a waterfall that flows into a pond, turtles, a grotto, and fruit trees). European-style décor such as a whitewashed cathedral ceiling pairs perfectly with Persian rugs, Chinese-style chests, white sofas, and wicker chairs. The kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and a breakfast bar, while two separate dining tables provide plenty of room for sit-down meals.

Aerial view  Photo Credit: Courtesy the Agency

Entertaining options abound both indoors and outdoors. The open-concept layout includes a movie theater, game room, and dance and Pilates studios—giving residents plenty of options when it comes to hosting friends and family members. Alfresco amenities include a tennis court and foliage-lined walkways that lead to secluded sitting areas, and poolside sunbathing stations. But the real attraction is the sizable terrace, where residents can set up a telescope to glimpse the constellations above or watch the moonlight reflect off the ocean. And, of course, the sandy white beachfront and crystal-clear water is just steps away.

The villa is currently on the market for $6.75 million. Ian Hurdle of the Agency holds the listing.

The estate has a swimming pool, terrace, and direct beach access.  Photo Credit: Courtesy the Agency

