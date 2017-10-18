Step Inside a Ritz-Carlton Penthouse Decked Out with Its Own Jellyfish Tank

On track to be completed this winter, Italian architect Piero Lissoni’s first full-scale architectural project in the United States, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, is a collection of 111 one- to five-bedroom condos and 15 standalone villas on a 7.5-acre waterfront plot. Priced from $2 million to $40 million, each residence displays a modern, whimsical aesthetic. Case in point: a recently completed penthouse with four bedrooms, seven baths, and a slew of standout amenities.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass frame the 10,000-square-foot, two-story penthouse. An interior garden with a curvaceous patch of grass and multiple trees make the voluminous main living room feel like a modern-day Garden of Eden. A double-height library surrounds the room, and a fireplace adds warmth and heart to the space. Oenophiles who appreciate the finer things in life will gravitate toward the 20-foot-tall, 2,000-bottle wine cave, where a sizable jellyfish tank serves as a striking centerpiece.

Sliding-glass doors lead outside to a private courtyard with living green walls, a hot tub, and a waterfall feature. A private elevator leads to a 6,000-square-foot roof terrace with a pergola, while an additional 2,000-square-foot lower deck has an outdoor bar as well as dining and lounging areas.

Although the penthouse is an aspirational example that is not on the market, five remaining three- and four-bedroom penthouses are still available (priced from $8.8 million to more than $20 million), giving prospective buyers the chance to create a similarly spectacular dwelling. Each raw penthouse has a unique layout that can be customized as desired to match the buyer’s preferences.

Owners will have access to several amenities, including a residential art studio, a private captained day yacht, and a half-acre rooftop pool deck with private cabanas and a shimmering pool.