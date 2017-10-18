// RR One

Step Inside a Ritz-Carlton Penthouse Decked Out with Its Own Jellyfish Tank

Each of the five remaining penthouses can be customized as desired by buyers.

By on October 18, 2017
On track to be completed this winter, Italian architect Piero Lissoni’s first full-scale architectural project in the United States, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, is a collection of 111 one- to five-bedroom condos and 15 standalone villas on a 7.5-acre waterfront plot. Priced from $2 million to $40 million, each residence displays a modern, whimsical aesthetic. Case in point: a recently completed penthouse with four bedrooms, seven baths, and a slew of standout amenities.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass frame the 10,000-square-foot, two-story penthouse. An interior garden with a curvaceous patch of grass and multiple trees make the voluminous main living room feel like a modern-day Garden of Eden. A double-height library surrounds the room, and a fireplace adds warmth and heart to the space. Oenophiles who appreciate the finer things in life will gravitate toward the 20-foot-tall, 2,000-bottle wine cave, where a sizable jellyfish tank serves as a striking centerpiece.

Sliding-glass doors lead outside to a private courtyard with living green walls, a hot tub, and a waterfall feature. A private elevator leads to a 6,000-square-foot roof terrace with a pergola, while an additional 2,000-square-foot lower deck has an outdoor bar as well as dining and lounging areas.

Although the penthouse is an aspirational example that is not on the market, five remaining three- and four-bedroom penthouses are still available (priced from $8.8 million to more than $20 million), giving prospective buyers the chance to create a similarly spectacular dwelling. Each raw penthouse has a unique layout that can be customized as desired to match the buyer’s preferences.

Owners will have access to several amenities, including a residential art studio, a private captained day yacht, and a half-acre rooftop pool deck with private cabanas and a shimmering pool.

