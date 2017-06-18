Step into Paradise at This $12.5 Million Residence on Hawaii’s Big Island

Located in the secluded resort community of Hualālai on the Big Island’s North Kona Coast, 72-433 Kaupulehu Drive is a picturesque and serene oasis. The newly constructed residence’s alfresco layout, Hawaiian-inspired landscaping, and expansive outdoor entertaining hub make any time of year feel like summer. The 6,402 square-foot house features five ensuite bedrooms, each with beautifully crafted outdoor showers enclosed by stone walls and fringed with tropical plants.

Mahogany louvres, Italian Calcatta marble countertops, 24-foot ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows add to the residence’s airy island feel. Custom millwork and paneling pair with grass-cloth coffered ceilings to give the custom residence a truly bespoke feel. The open floor plan connects the spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen to create an inviting atmosphere, while a private guest suite with its own living and dining area allows for necessary seclusion.

Outside, custom-made iron gates lead to a lush yard anchored by avocado, grapefruit, lime, and lemon trees. Fire pits and open-air pavilions create a warm welcome. Surrounded by bright island blossoms, a ledgestone basalt waterfall in the courtyard trellis offers relaxation. Residents can cool down in an infinity-edge salt water pool complete with a water-lounge area and tranquil spa or sit outside under the covered patio area and drink a bottle of wine from the 700+ bottle wine cellar. The house offers spectacular views of the 10th green of Hualālai Ke’olu private golf course and comes with a golf cart for easy access to the course—perks sure to appeal to anyone who loves hitting the fairways. The exquisite home is listed for $12.5 million. (Inquiries: Harold Clarke, 808-443-1320.)