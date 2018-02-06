This $45 Million Lake Tahoe Estate Dates Back to the 1920s

With rugged mountains, rocky shores, and cobalt-blue water, Lake Tahoe is the picture-perfect setting for a weekend getaway or extended stay. A waterfront estate on the west shore is now on the market for $45 million, offering future homeowners an idyllic spot to return to year after year. The property comes with a vibrant history: In the 1920s, adventure novelist and conservationist Stewart Edward White purchased just over six acres of lakefront property with 400 feet of water frontage. White christened the property the Brushwood Estate after the book The Brushwood Boy by Rudyard Kipling and built a trifecta of yurts that served as his own personal writing retreat during the summer months.

A warm, inviting mountain home with vaulted wood-beam ceilings, stone fireplaces, and hardwood floors was later added to the grounds. Updated throughout the years, the two-story main house has six bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths. Inside, the rustic abode has a professional-grade kitchen with state-of-the-art amenities, a cozy living room with a vaulted entryway and fireplace, and spacious bedrooms that overlook the breathtakingly blue water.

Multiple glass doors open to the enormous backyard, where residents can relax in the hot tub or dine on the patio. Towering old-growth trees, picnic tables, and lounge chairs dot a lush landscaped lawn that leads to the water’s edge. With a private pier, a boat hoist, and two buoys, the property is a waterfront wonder in its own right. The separate guest house, which has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, was built to welcome out-of-town guests.

In more recent years, the home—which has had only three other owners after White—served as the venue for the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s yearly Oscar de la Renta fashion fundraising events.

Bill Dietz of Tahoe Luxury Properties holds the listing.