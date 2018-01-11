// RR One

See Inside a Sky-High Duplex Penthouse on the Upper East Side

This four-bedroom unit has a glass atrium ceiling, walls of glass, and more.

By on January 11, 2018
luxury condo in New York City

Rising 19 stories above New York City’s posh Upper East Side neighborhood, the Clare was designed by Manuel Glas Architects to showcase the relationship between light, shadow, and air. Located at 301 East 61st Street, the south-facing building displays sweeping city views and dawn-to-dusk light, fitting right in with other swanky buildings in the area. Vertical fins shade the residences as the sun moves throughout the sky during the day. White oak-plank flooring, radiant-heated floors, and double-paned insulated glass windows create a modern aesthetic in each of the residences.

luxury condo in New York City

Kitchen  Photo Credit: Leonardo Mascaro for IF Studio

Crowning the property, the four-bedroom, four-bath duplex penthouse has four exposures, offering sweeping views of Midtown and beyond from every angle. The 2,900-square-foot unit has a glass atrium ceiling (with a remote-controlled electronic shade system), high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that blur the lines between light and air—just as the architecture firm envisioned. In the kitchen, an island, Brazilian Arabescato marble countertops, and appliances by Gaggenau and Miele create a gourmet getaway. The open-concept kitchen flows directly into a formal dining area with room for up to eight guests. And the spacious master suite has an en suite bath with a deep soaking tub, a separate shower, and plenty of closet space. Polished Calacatta gold marble walls and floors and a polished Perla Dolomite marble countertop give the bath a sophisticated air.

luxury condo in New York City

Marble bath  Photo Credit: Leonardo Mascaro for IF Studio

Outfitted with five outdoor terraces—including a rooftop patio with a gas barbecue station—the inviting residence has something for everyone. And should residents and guests want to venture outside to grab a drink, eat a sit-down dinner, or visit a museum, there’s plenty to do on the Upper East Side.

Halstead Property Development Marketing is handling marketing and sales for the posh project. The palatial penthouse is currently on the market for $7.95 million.

luxury condo in New York City

Outdoor Space  Photo Credit: Leonardo Mascaro for IF Studio

