A Fifth Avenue Triplex Penthouse Hits the Market for $73.8 Million

The Crown, a fittingly named triplex penthouse that serves as the crowning achievement of 212 Fifth Avenue in New York City, has hit the market for a post-construction price of $73.8 million. The five-bedroom residence, which comes with 10,079 square feet of interior space and 5,730 square feet of exterior space, tops a 47-unit restored beaux arts building that dates to 1912. Developer Madison Equities oversaw the historic tower’s transformation to a luxury condominium with interiors by Pembrooke & Ives.

A private elevator connects all three floors of the penthouse, and a walkable skylight and multiple bars and kitchenettes create an enviable entertaining space. Multiple exposures, herringbone hardwood floors, and a trifecta of fireplaces pair with prewar details and arched windows to create an airy and open space. In the kitchen, an island made of white Calacatta marble serves as a striking centerpiece. Outside, a vine-draped outdoor terrace and observation deck showcase the Hudson River and the Flatiron Building.

The move-in ready residence, which was listed earlier this year with a preconstruction price tag of $68.5 million, is now available at a relisted price following the completion of construction. Sotheby’s International Realty is in charge of sales and marketing for the penthouse as well as for the building’s remaining two- to four-bedroom units.