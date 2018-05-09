A Florida Mansion Inspired by St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum Lists for $14.8 Million

Inspired by the regal architecture of the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, the Golden Palace is an ornate, artsy mansion located in Lighthouse Point, Fla. Built in 2017, the residence displays opulence and artistry throughout, from a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and hand-cut golden mirror in the 25-foot foyer to gold-leafed ornaments and hand-painted medallions. Tall ceilings, stained-glass domes and windows, a spiral staircase, hand-cut Jerusalem marble, and elaborate carvings star in the one-of-a-kind home. Hand-polished marble lions guard the entrance, and a six-car garage makes it easy to accommodate a fleet of supercars.

Guaranteeing a good night’s sleep, the master bedroom is outfitted with a Juliet balcony, a fireplace, Swarovski chandelier and crystals, two walk-in closets, a shoe closet, and a hand-painted mural. The equally sumptuous master bathroom comes with two stained glass domes, a dry heat sauna, a shower with touch-control and bio-lighting, and a jacuzzi.

In the kitchen, hand-built white cabinets with gold-plated finishes contrast perfectly with Sub-Zero, Miele, and Wolf appliances. Characterized by crystal and gold-plated sconces and a Swarovski crystal and gold-plated chandelier, the dining room was designed to host formal dinners. Floor-to-ceiling windows, 20-foot ceilings, and a double-sided fireplace converge to create an accessible yet sophisticated living room.

Residents can glimpse views of the Atlantic Ocean from the observation balcony or mix a cocktail at the stylish wood bar. (There’s also a 500+ bottle wine cellar for oenophiles who want to stock up on world-class vintages.) In the backyard, a heated saltwater swimming pool and spa crafted from Italian glass are located just steps from a 100-foot boat dock with a double jet ski lift platform. Nearby, an outdoor barbecue station shows off a grill and oven and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Currently on the market for $14.8 million, the home is represented by Cassis Burke Collection.