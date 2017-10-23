The Harrison in San Francisco Launches Signature Collection Penthouses

The Harrison, a 49-story residential building designed by Ken Fulk and located on Rincon Hill in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, is launching its Signature Collection this week. Spread across the building’s top six floors, the 17 half-floor and corner penthouses soar 500 feet above the neighborhood.

Each of the two- and three-bedroom penthouses feature crisp, timeless interiors—think floor-to-ceiling windows, diagonal-planed Siberian oak floors, herringbone-tile bathroom floors, and polished white-slab Carrara marble countertops—and open-air balconies that overlook the cityscape. Kitchens are outfitted with Sub-Zero and Bertazzoni appliances, while spa-like baths, sumptuous bedrooms and dens, and floor-to-ceiling windows add a modern feel.

The building currently features two open-concept, furnished model units, which incorporate Louis Vuitton graffiti trunks designed by Marc Jacobs, a vintage Triumph motorcycle, art pieces inspired by artist Jean Michel Basquiat, and Baobab candles to give prospective buyers an idea of what the penthouses could look like.

Residents will have access to amenities, including a 49th-floor penthouse lounge and speakeasy, a private dining room, a swimming pool, and a fitness center. AT&T park and multiple restaurants, shops, and bars are within easy walking distance.

Prices for the penthouse collection range from $3 million to $8.8 million.