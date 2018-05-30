A 16th-Century Property in the Heart of Rome Is Going to Auction

Spend a day in Rome, and you just might fall head over heels in love. From the Colosseum to the Sistine Chapel to St. Peter’s Basilica, the European city is teeming with important art, influential architecture, sophisticated shops, and historic monuments. Located in the heart of Rome on the Piazza Di Campitelli, the Palazzetto is a charming old-world property that dates to the 16th century. Decorated with frescos and sculptures from 1590, the five-story manse has been painstakingly restored so that it can be enjoyed by its future owners for years to come.

Designed by Italian architect and sculptor Giacomo della Porto (who also worked on St. Peter’s Basilica), the 17,363-square-foot residence has 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. The revered architect designed the abode so that residents could see the front door of the Santa Maria in Capitelli church diagonally across the street—an optical illusion that continues to impress individuals today. Currently configured as a multi-unit building, the property can be used as an apartment complex or converted to one mansion.

Marble steps lead to the grandiose address. In addition to standard living quarters, the Palazzetto includes three kitchens, a garden, a chapel, a spa, a gym, a movie theater, and an entertaining room. A 2,000+ square foot rooftop terrace offers 360-degree views of the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Turtle Fountain, and all seven of Rome’s hills. Watch the sunset over the Eternal City (while drinking Italian wines, of course), or explore Rome’s treasures on foot (the Colosseum is only 10 minutes away). Buzzy boutiques, ritzy restaurants, and haute hotels add to the city’s eternal beauty.

The palatial property is currently valued at over $35 million. An online auction overseen by Hilton & Hyland will take place on June 28; bids in cryptocurrency will also be accepted via Propy.