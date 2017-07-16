The Sea Will Be Your Only Neighbor at This Turks and Caicos Villa

Turks and Caicos has always been an exclusive Caribbean destination, but Tip of the Tail, a two-story villa on the island of Providenciales, takes privacy to a whole new level. Situated on a secluded stretch of sand, the tropical oasis is neighbored only by palm trees and the ocean, making it the island’s unrivaled retreat.

Turquoise waters stretch as far as the eye can see, providing a striking visual contrast to the modern, all-white architectural masterpiece that takes cues from sleek structures in Miami and Mykonos. The villa incorporates the Caribbean’s tranquil atmosphere in all its amenities, from handcrafted floating king beds in the two master suites to a quartz waterfall edge island in the kitchen. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a dining space that accommodates 20, the 11,000-square-foot residence is perfect for entertaining.

Main floor suites face the water, and a 20-foot sliding glass wall opens to the pool deck, ensuring that the tropical villa always has the sea in sight. With the Caicos Bank in its backyard, the villa offers nearly 500 feet of oceanfront views and 10,000 square feet of private beach.

Unwind in the peaceful Zen garden or cool down with a drink at Splash, the villa’s beachside bar with a built-in BBQ, beer taps, and unlimited views of the water. Go for a swim in the glass-walled, oceanfront pool, which is surrounded by oversized sun loungers and fire pits.

A quick 20-minute plane ride from Grand Turk and a ten-minute boat ride from West Caicos, the residence offers both privacy and easy access to surrounding islands. The island escape is listed for around $7.5 million.