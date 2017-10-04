These 3 Parisian Apartments Offer Stunning Views of the Eiffel Tower

Paris is many things: the City of Lights, the capital of France, and the ultimate place to sample some of the world’s best pastries. But, of course, the city’s most beloved landmark is a 19th-century wrought-iron lattice tower known as the Eiffel Tower.

As the European hub turns gold and orange with the advent of autumn, glimpse the city’s colorful fall foliage—and the Iron Lady—from these apartments.

Apartment Paris 8th (Champs-Élysées Roundabout)

Located on the top floors of a 1930s building, this triplex apartment opens to a terrace that overlooks the Eiffel Tower and Parisian skyline. Spread across nearly 2,800 square feet, the four-bedroom residence also features a study, conservatory, staff room, and cellar—but residents will likely want to spend most of their time outside gazing at the eye-catching tower. The apartment is on the market for just under $10 million.

Apartment Paris 8th on Avenue Montaigne (Champs-Élysées)

The Eiffel Tower will seemingly be in your backyard at Apartment Paris 8th, a 4,708-square-foot residence located on the top floor of a charming building on Avenue Montaigne. The two-bedroom apartment (which comes with staff quarters in the same building) offers striking views of the Eiffel Tower from the glass-walled living room and terrace. Price is available upon request.

Apartment Paris 16th (Chaillot)

Situated on the fourth floor of a classic Parisian apartment built in 1900, this three-bedroom unit features period Herringbone parquet floors and walkout balconies that face the Eiffel Tower. France’s most iconic tower is also visible from the voluminous living room. The Parisian jewel is listed for around $6.2 million.