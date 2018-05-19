These London Residences Are Fit for Royalty

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Today, Prince Harry (sixth in line to the British throne and a savvy dresser to boot) ties the knot with American humanitarian activist and former actress Meghan Markle. And while you may not have been one of the lucky few chosen to attend the nuptials, you can still live like royalty in a posh new London apartment building known as the Mansion. Developed by Clivedale London, the residential project is comprised of 23 single-level and duplex apartments in the swanky Marylebone neighborhood. Buyers can choose between studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units (two rooftop penthouses are also available).

Local architecture firm DSDHA used terracotta facades to help the seven-story building fit in with the neighborhood’s historic red-brick buildings. London-based interior design studio Arney Fender Katsalidis chose both contemporary and traditional materials when creating the sleek, timeless interiors. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the open-concept layouts with light, while fireplaces and marble baths create a comforting environment.

Residents will have access to 6,500 square feet of onsite amenities, including a swimming pool, a fitness studio, a steam room, and a western red cedar sauna. There’s also a private lounge that overlooks a sunken garden, valet parking, and 24-hour concierge service. (No word yet on whether there’s an afternoon tea service, but we’re fairly confident it could be arranged.)

To ensure you are treated like royalty, the Mansion provides access to a chauffeur-driven Bentley house car, laundry and dry-cleaning services from Jeeves of Belgravia (a professional service that has a Royal Warrant because of their services to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales), and grocery delivery services from Fortnum & Mason, an upscale store which features the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon opened by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The units are on track to be unveiled later this year. Remaining residences are priced from around $6.35 million.