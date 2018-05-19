// RR One

These London Residences Are Fit for Royalty

You might not have scored an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, but you can still live like royalty.

Marylebone, London

Related Articles

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Today, Prince Harry (sixth in line to the British throne and a savvy dresser to boot) ties the knot with American humanitarian activist and former actress Meghan Markle. And while you may not have been one of the lucky few chosen to attend the nuptials, you can still live like royalty in a posh new London apartment building known as the Mansion. Developed by Clivedale London, the residential project is comprised of 23 single-level and duplex apartments in the swanky Marylebone neighborhood. Buyers can choose between studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units (two rooftop penthouses are also available).

Local architecture firm DSDHA used terracotta facades to help the seven-story building fit in with the neighborhood’s historic red-brick buildings. London-based interior design studio Arney Fender Katsalidis chose both contemporary and traditional materials when creating the sleek, timeless interiors. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the open-concept layouts with light, while fireplaces and marble baths create a comforting environment.

Residents will have access to 6,500 square feet of onsite amenities, including a swimming pool, a fitness studio, a steam room, and a western red cedar sauna. There’s also a private lounge that overlooks a sunken garden, valet parking, and 24-hour concierge service. (No word yet on whether there’s an afternoon tea service, but we’re fairly confident it could be arranged.)

To ensure you are treated like royalty, the Mansion provides access to a chauffeur-driven Bentley house car, laundry and dry-cleaning services from Jeeves of Belgravia (a professional service that has a Royal Warrant because of their services to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales), and grocery delivery services from Fortnum & Mason, an upscale store which features the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon opened by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The units are on track to be unveiled later this year. Remaining residences are priced from around $6.35 million.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad