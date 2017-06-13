This $25 Million New York City Townhouse Has Its Own Secret Tunnel

From the outside, the brick and limestone townhouse at 135 West 11th Street resembles many of the historic buildings in New York City’s charming West Village neighborhood. Inside, however, the townhouse features modern, state-of-the-art amenities sure to appeal to any sophisticated city dweller. The 7,000-square-foot residence is the first completed townhouse at the Greenwich Lane, a five-building residential development linked by a 14,000-square-foot courtyard garden.

Spread across six floors, the regal residence features five bedrooms and 7-and-a-half bathrooms. The sumptuous master suite (which includes a wood-burning fireplace and marble master bathroom with radiant heated floors) takes up an entire floor. Interior designer Rafael de Cardenas chose earthy reds, cool grays, and light blues to create a soothing and serene environment. Outside, private gardens and two rooftop terraces allow residents to find tranquility in the midst of the city.

One of the property’s most interesting features is a secret underground tunnel that connects the townhouse to the development’s other buildings, making it easy for residents to access the parking garage and onsite amenities (such as an Olympic-size swimming pool and children’s playroom) in privacy. The townhouse, which has been listed for $25 million, is one of only six remaining residences available at the 200-unit development. (Inquiries: Greenwich Lane Sales Center. 212.633.1112)