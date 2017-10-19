// RR One

This $26 Million London Penthouse Overlooks Buckingham Palace

The four-bedroom residence also includes a rooftop terrace, bar, and formal dining area.

By on October 19, 2017
dining room and bar overlooking Buckingham Palace

Just steps away from Buckingham Palace and within easy walking distance of Mayfair and Knightsbridge, the Nova Building is a newly completed 170-unit residential tower developed by Landsec. The crème de la crème is a four-bedroom penthouse designed by interior-design agency Bowler James Brindley as “a love letter to London.”

The two-story penthouse showcases 360-degree views of the city as well as floor-to-ceiling glass walls, hardwood floors, and a floating wood staircase that connects both levels. Antique bronze, buttoned leather, sky-blue velvets, dark-blue paint, curated original art, hand-crafted rugs, chandeliers, and ’60s-inspired wallpaper are present throughout.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances and a wine cooler, and the marble-sheathed master bath has a deep soaking tub and massive windows that look out to the city beyond. A formal dining area, a lounge-like living room, and a freestanding cocktail bar that offers views of Buckingham Palace round out the amenities.

A rooftop terrace presents panoramic views of the city, providing the perfect place to host a dinner party or sip after-dinner cocktails. Residents will also have access to the building’s shared roof garden, private lounge, cinema, and gym.

The penthouse is currently on the market for around $26 million.

living room with couches, artwork

Penthouse at the Nova Building in London  Courtesy Photo

