This $26 Million London Penthouse Overlooks Buckingham Palace

Just steps away from Buckingham Palace and within easy walking distance of Mayfair and Knightsbridge, the Nova Building is a newly completed 170-unit residential tower developed by Landsec. The crème de la crème is a four-bedroom penthouse designed by interior-design agency Bowler James Brindley as “a love letter to London.”

The two-story penthouse showcases 360-degree views of the city as well as floor-to-ceiling glass walls, hardwood floors, and a floating wood staircase that connects both levels. Antique bronze, buttoned leather, sky-blue velvets, dark-blue paint, curated original art, hand-crafted rugs, chandeliers, and ’60s-inspired wallpaper are present throughout.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances and a wine cooler, and the marble-sheathed master bath has a deep soaking tub and massive windows that look out to the city beyond. A formal dining area, a lounge-like living room, and a freestanding cocktail bar that offers views of Buckingham Palace round out the amenities.

A rooftop terrace presents panoramic views of the city, providing the perfect place to host a dinner party or sip after-dinner cocktails. Residents will also have access to the building’s shared roof garden, private lounge, cinema, and gym.

The penthouse is currently on the market for around $26 million.