This $28 Million Dallas Mansion Has Its Own Water Park and Lazy River

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including—or perhaps especially—the homes. Just 10 minutes from downtown Dallas lies 10711 Strait Lane, a grand 37,000-square-foot estate with 10 bedrooms and 11 baths. Designed by Robbie Fusch in 2003 and set on nearly 4.4 secluded acres, the European-style residence exudes polished French finesse. Every inch of the mega-mansion is full of exquisite detail, from burled walnut walls in the office to hand-painted walls and ceilings in the master suite to travertine floors in the dog-washing room.

But the real appeal here is that the resort-like home offers every amenity imaginable, from a bowling alley and two movie theaters to a gym and a 10-car garage. For sports enthusiasts, the estate even includes an indoor basketball court modeled after the ones used by NBA All-Stars. Though it is not quite a regulation-size court, the facility mirrors the professional version with working video boards, scoreboards, buzzers, and a glass-adorned second-floor observation deck.

Most impressive of all, an extravagant waterpark with a 750,000-gallon swimming pool awaits in the backyard. The owner built the multimillion-dollar waterpark for his three children to enjoy, bringing all the fun and excitement of an adventure park home. With two body slides, a tub slide, an interactive lazy river, and a custom stone grotto with animatronics, the waterpark provides endless hours of entertainment. A 15-foot dive platform with a zip line allows residents to soar above the jaw-dropping attraction, and a two-story hot tub overlooks the backyard resort.

Currently on the market for just under $28 million, the exquisite estate is listed by Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Associates in partnership with Rick Hilton and Laura Kalb of Hilton & Hyland.