This $38 Million English Home Is Fit for Royalty

Established in the 1920s and located in the county of Surrey, the historic Wentworth Estate has long housed some of England’s most luxurious mansions. Still, few homes represent the residential community’s classic roots and timeless design better than Dawn Hill, a neoclassical gem built by luxury developer Consero London. Surrounded by three acres of landscaped gardens, the 26,150-square-foot mansion is a sleek and striking masterpiece.

The classic architecture of the three-story, six-bedroom home was inspired by timeless hotels such as London’s Corinthia Hotel and Paris’ Four Seasons Hotel George V. A colonnade entrance and grand exterior hand-carved from natural French limestone lead to an alluring grand hallway with an exquisite chandelier handmade in Portugal.

Every door handle in the estate was hand-blown in Surrey—an intricate design choice that adds to the home’s one-of-a-kind look. French-polished oak doors frame the entrance of the master suite, which comprises an Italian marble bathroom and three balconies.

For a little rest and relaxation, head downstairs to the entertainment zone, where a sauna, a steam room, and massage-and-treatment suites await. There’s also a 22-seat dining room, an 18-seat cinema, a gym, and an indoor swimming pool, all promising unlimited fun for residents and guests alike.

The mansion is listed for just over $38 million. (Inquiries: James Cleland, james.cleland@knightfrank.com; Alex Newall, alex.newall@hanoverprivateoffice.com)