This $49 Million Aspen Estate Was Created for Equestrians

Hidden in a grove of Aspen trees on Buttermilk Mountain, Mopani Estate is a picturesque haven that overlooks the city of Aspen, Red Mountain, and Mount Sopris. The 44.6-acre property was specially designed for equestrians, complete with a large stable and plenty of riding trails.

Fashioned from stone and wood, the 13,500-square-foot, six-bedroom mountain lodge blends in with its rustic surroundings. A striking wood overhang and 11-foot pivoting front door lead to the open-concept, glass-encased interiors. Cedar wood ceilings and walnut floors make the space feel earthy and natural, while custom chandeliers and bookmatched stone fireplaces create a more modern motif.

The gourmet kitchen—which is outfitted with Boffi cabinets, stone countertops imported from Italy, and hanging light fixtures reminiscent of the snow that blankets Aspen every winter—opens to an outdoor dining area and barbecue station. In the master suite, curvaceous picture windows frame the great outdoors, while a sitting area and walk-in closet provide state-of-the-art comfort. The spa-like master bath features a luxurious deep soaking tub, walk-in glass showers, and see-through fireplace—all overlooking the mountains just beyond.

Outside, an 1,800-foot driveway connects the main residence with a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house. The home is on the market for $49.5 million. (Inquiries: Douglas Elliman. Amy Doherty, 970.300.5643; Joshua Saslove, 970.925.8810.)