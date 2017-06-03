This Diamond-Inspired Home in London Is a Modern-Day Beauty

London’s affluent area of Chelsea is lined with high-end boutiques, pristine streets, and superior eateries. Centered within this historic region is the Ashberg House, an 8,400-square-foot work of art influenced by the 102-carat Ashberg Diamond, which was once part of the Russian Crown Jewels. The light-filled residence is meant to mimic the multi-faceted elements of the renowned diamond, represented in floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a sculpted chandelier artfully connecting two of the five floors. London-based interior design firm Morpheus created custom furnishings specifically for the space, including a bespoke dining table, diamond coffee table, and the handcrafted chandelier made with 140 glass leaves in graduated color hanging above the dining room.

The five-story home is a surprising standout from the surrounding stucco and brick villas, bringing modernity to the stunning inception with black basalt and bronze details. Full-height bronze doors open to the formal reception room flooded with natural light and leading toward the limestone garden terrace. The lower ground floor has a spacious living room and two kitchens, excellent for entertainment and seamlessly connected to the floor above with glass paneled walls.

The expansive 1,250-square-foot master bedroom occupies an entire floor. A handcrafted and painted silk headboard spans the width of the wall, and a leaf motif displayed on the stained eucalyptus and polished nickel is a nod to nature seen beyond the room’s terrace. A neutral, clean color palette exemplifies the design elements, and a stunning gray Marquina marble bathroom encapsulates a bathtub with book-matched marble walls placed in a V format for a dramatic visual referencing the cuts of a diamond. There are eight bathrooms throughout the home, and four other en-suite bedrooms span three of the floors with bespoke furnishings throughout.

A gray oak staircase leads to the two basement levels with 10-foot ceilings, which feature a spa, steam room, and gymnasium. Sheer fabric in laminated glass separates this climate-controlled area from the adjoining space, where a 43-foot heated pool promises serenity. The extensive amenities include a 245-bottle wine cellar, remote-controlled fireplaces, a luxurious home cinema, and multiple entertaining spaces designed for the most discerning host. Knight Frank is listing the house for $36 million.