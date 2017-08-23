This Is the Most Expensive Home on the Market in Fort Lauderdale

Tucked away in the serene Rio Vista neighborhood, 1600 Ponce de Leon Drive is one of Fort Lauderdale’s most exquisite tropical estates—and it is also the city’s most expensive listing. Fit to entertain, the 16,022-square-foot estate features eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths.

Brazilian ipe wood flooring graces all three floors as well as the spiral staircase. The estate is scattered with customized moldings and intricate design details, including two wooden chandeliers.

Herringbone-patterned floors and marble counters create a natural, airy ambience in the kitchen. Outfitted with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, the kitchen leads to a wine cellar and formal dining room. Other top-notch amenities include a media room, library, elevator, six-car garage, and club room. The property also offers a 3,200-square-foot, two-story guest house.

With 500 feet of waterfront and a private berth along the peaceful New River, the home has direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and inlet to the Atlantic Ocean, making for easy and enjoyable travel. Hand-laid granite terraces can also be accessed from every room.

Two acres of manicured landscape sculpted by esteemed architect Raymond Jungles encircle the estate. More than a million dollars was spent to create the breathtaking yard, which features orchids, Spanish moss, and native plants. The property is listed at $32 million. (Inquiries: DND Associates. Dennis Stevick, 954-592-2277; Dale Atkins, 954-592-3457; Jill Johns, 954-290-3433.)