This Los Angeles Home Designed by Richard Landry Has a Moat and 2,500-Bottle Wine Cellar

From the United States to Asia, Los Angeles-based architect Richard Landry has designed an impressive roster of ornate, one-of-a-kind megamansions. A French-style chateau he envisioned in North Beverly Park is now being listed for $45 million—giving buyers the chance to live in a modern-day castle.

Reflecting pools act as a moat-like entrance to the two-story mansion, and a wood bridge functions as a modern-day drawbridge of sorts. Situated on two landscaped acres, the regal residence has 10 bedrooms and 14 baths. With around 27,000 square feet of living space, the estate offers almost every amenity imaginable, from a ballroom with a wet bar to a cinema to a gym.

Bookworms may want to cozy up in the paneled library, where a glass floor looks into the 2,500-bottle wine cellar. Up-and-coming chefs may prefer the gourmet kitchen and breakfast room, where they can whip up culinary delights for the whole family. Or head to an indoor swimming pool and spa equipped with wet and dry saunas and a massage room that brings all the pampering of a spa to the comfort of home.

Outside, the immaculate grounds include a swimming pool, tennis court, and loggia ideal for outdoor dining or after-drink drinks.