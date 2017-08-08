This Nantucket Gem Is Not Your Ordinary Beach Cottage

Situated off Cape Cod, Mass., the isolated island of Nantucket is famous for its tiny cottages and beachfront dwellings—but the slate-gray Harbor Hill Estate stands out in a dramatic way. For one thing, there’s nothing cramped about these quarters: at 18,100 square feet, the whopping compound dwarves most residences in the area. For another, the layout is distinctly different than a traditional home: the estate is made up of 12 shingled, gabled cottages.

Designed by Jacobsen Architecture, each of the structures fulfill a specific purpose: One cottage houses a living room, another a kitchen, another an office, and so on. Hardwood floors, sky-high ceilings, and crisp white interiors make each cottage feel light and airy. With 10 bedrooms and 11 baths, there’s plenty of room for weekend guests.

The seaside structures are arranged around a swimming pool, koi pond, tennis court with a shaded pavilion, and lush garden. Sited on a 4.5-acre plot that overlooks Nantucket Harbor, the estate features private stairs that lead to the water’s edge. During the evenings, residents can watch splendid sunsets over the harbor or gather around the fire pit to share stories.

The East Coast estate is currently on the market for $42.5 million.