// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

This Pacific Palisades Gem Is Seemingly Suspended in the Sky

The glass-encased home is nestled into a hillside overlooking the ocean.

By on September 26, 2017
Glass and steel two-story home
  View Gallery — 10   Photos

Related Articles

When designing their personal residence in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, architects Mark Cigolle and Kim Coleman eschewed traditional architecture in favor of a striking concrete, steel, and glass edifice that seemingly floats untethered from the ground, save for exposed metal beams that hold the home in place. Nestled into a hilltop, the 7,373-square-foot home at 17455 Tramonto Drive features an all-glass main level topped by a second story made of steel. The unique architectural style creates symmetry between indoors and outdoors and enables the four-bedroom residence to function as a natural extension of the surrounding hillside.

Fixed and sliding-glass photovoltaic glass walls—designed for energy capture and shading—make up the entirety of the first floor, allowing the kitchen, living, and dining areas to flow naturally outside to the swimming pool and lush yard. Slivers of the ultra-blue ocean are visible from multiple rooms. A concrete staircase positioned underneath a skylight leads to the second story. Fashioned from opaque siding to guarantee privacy, the second story includes three bedrooms and a laundry room. A walkout lower level built underneath the main yard features a media room, additional bedroom, and private garden. There’s also a separate suspended guest house, which is accessible by a sky bridge.

This modern masterpiece is currently listed for $12.9 million.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad