This Pacific Palisades Gem Is Seemingly Suspended in the Sky

When designing their personal residence in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, architects Mark Cigolle and Kim Coleman eschewed traditional architecture in favor of a striking concrete, steel, and glass edifice that seemingly floats untethered from the ground, save for exposed metal beams that hold the home in place. Nestled into a hilltop, the 7,373-square-foot home at 17455 Tramonto Drive features an all-glass main level topped by a second story made of steel. The unique architectural style creates symmetry between indoors and outdoors and enables the four-bedroom residence to function as a natural extension of the surrounding hillside.

Fixed and sliding-glass photovoltaic glass walls—designed for energy capture and shading—make up the entirety of the first floor, allowing the kitchen, living, and dining areas to flow naturally outside to the swimming pool and lush yard. Slivers of the ultra-blue ocean are visible from multiple rooms. A concrete staircase positioned underneath a skylight leads to the second story. Fashioned from opaque siding to guarantee privacy, the second story includes three bedrooms and a laundry room. A walkout lower level built underneath the main yard features a media room, additional bedroom, and private garden. There’s also a separate suspended guest house, which is accessible by a sky bridge.

This modern masterpiece is currently listed for $12.9 million.