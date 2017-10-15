// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

This Peaceful Home Offers 180-Degree Views of San Francisco

The secluded home boasts spectacular vistas from the city to the bay.

By on October 15, 2017
Home overlooking San Francisco
  View Gallery — 6   Photos

Related Articles

Located on Tiburon Peninsula—one of the Bay Area’s most coveted locations—86 Sugarloaf Drive is a sequestered contemporary home that acts as the perfect retreat from the bustling city. The modern abode is a brand-new construction, crafted in glass, stucco, and wood to create an ultra-sleek look. Designed by OXB Studio and architect Ted Bonneau, the modern home is split between three levels and includes an elevator that provides access to each floor.

The 4,000-square-foot residence holds five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. A spacious great room with a customized gas fireplace, soaring ceilings, and two sets of retractable doors open directly to a lawn and a 1,000-square-foot terrace, providing a breathtaking entertainment space. An open dining area with a customized wood ceiling treatment offers direct access to the deck, as well, completing the indoor-outdoor ambience of the home.

Located on the upper level, a stunning master suite exudes effortless refinement with a massive walk-in shower, custom mosaic design, and skylight. A private terrace accompanies the main-level guest suite, offering complete privacy and breathtaking views of the city.

The home’s open-air design concept embodies its natural surroundings. Several of San Francisco’s most renowned sights can be seen from the home, including Mt. Tamalpais, the Belvedere Lagoon, Angel Island, and the Golden Gate Bridge. With Tiburon’s protected open space located adjacent to the property, tranquil hiking and running trails are closer than ever.

The exceptional Tiburon residence is listed for just under $7 million. (Inquiries: Tracy McLaughlin, tracy@tracymcLaughlin.com, 415.699.6680; and Barbara Major, marbara.major@sothebysrealty.com, 415.999.9706)

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad