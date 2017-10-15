This Peaceful Home Offers 180-Degree Views of San Francisco

Located on Tiburon Peninsula—one of the Bay Area’s most coveted locations—86 Sugarloaf Drive is a sequestered contemporary home that acts as the perfect retreat from the bustling city. The modern abode is a brand-new construction, crafted in glass, stucco, and wood to create an ultra-sleek look. Designed by OXB Studio and architect Ted Bonneau, the modern home is split between three levels and includes an elevator that provides access to each floor.

The 4,000-square-foot residence holds five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. A spacious great room with a customized gas fireplace, soaring ceilings, and two sets of retractable doors open directly to a lawn and a 1,000-square-foot terrace, providing a breathtaking entertainment space. An open dining area with a customized wood ceiling treatment offers direct access to the deck, as well, completing the indoor-outdoor ambience of the home.

Located on the upper level, a stunning master suite exudes effortless refinement with a massive walk-in shower, custom mosaic design, and skylight. A private terrace accompanies the main-level guest suite, offering complete privacy and breathtaking views of the city.

The home’s open-air design concept embodies its natural surroundings. Several of San Francisco’s most renowned sights can be seen from the home, including Mt. Tamalpais, the Belvedere Lagoon, Angel Island, and the Golden Gate Bridge. With Tiburon’s protected open space located adjacent to the property, tranquil hiking and running trails are closer than ever.

The exceptional Tiburon residence is listed for just under $7 million. (Inquiries: Tracy McLaughlin, tracy@tracymcLaughlin.com, 415.699.6680; and Barbara Major, marbara.major@sothebysrealty.com, 415.999.9706)