This Quirky Upper East Side Maisonette with a Secret Garden Is Yours for $19 Million

Wonder and whimsy meet in Masionette West, a six-bedroom townhouse on Manhattan’s famously fashionable Upper East Side. The 4,803-square-foot residence is part of 135 East 79th Street, a 31-unit building that was built in 2012 and modeled after prewar properties from days past.

Like the building it is housed in, the duplex dwelling has classic undertones: Its high ceilings, solid white oak hardwood floors in a herringbone pattern, and custom moldings are a nod to prewar architecture. But the home’s more modern elements—like tray ceilings, a floating staircase, and stone baths—add a bit of levity and quirkiness to the space.

Whereas traditional prewar layouts often featured six classic staples (a living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and staff quarters), this domicile is noticeably bigger. There’s a living room, dining room, and kitchen, of course, but there’s also a second-floor kitchenette, a master suite with millwork closets, five additional bedrooms (with en suite stone baths), and a second-story foyer with private elevator access.

The residence even comes with its own secret garden, a walled-in, nearly 1,000-square-foot plot bursting with terraced plants and verdant saplings. Envisioned by landscape designer Madison Cox, the garden functions as a much-needed patch of green amidst its industrial surroundings. The home is on the market for just under $19 million.