This Resort-Style Hawaiian Home is the Ultimate Year-Round Vacation Destination

Set on 2.23 acres, the modern dwelling at 72-3150 Alapii Kula Drive in Kailua-Kona showcases timeless charm and an understated yet stylish aesthetic. The 5,835-square-foot home is equipped with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Vaulted wood ceilings, basalt decks, walls of glass, and coral stone accents converge to create a sunlight-drenched, open-concept residence.

Chic furnishings and South East Asian collectibles and art pieces populate the home, and Lutron lighting and a Sonos audio and visual system set the mood. Each of the bedrooms feature private outdoor showers, and many of the rooms offer panoramic views of the coast. Throughout the home, sliding glass doors lead to alfresco terraces outfitted with patio furniture and a dining table.

Outside, the resort-style grounds include a 56-foot swimming pool, an 8-person hot tub, a large fire pit encircled by comfortable couches and seats, a private sunset deck, and a grill. Tropical landscaping and palm trees surround the outdoor entertainment zone, and electronic tiki torches bring a touch of island charm to the lot.

As day fades to dusk, the setting sun sets the sky on fire, igniting the heavens with vibrant hues of orange, pink, and yellow—a show-stopping occurrence guaranteed to remind residents they are living in paradise. The home is currently on the market for $13.5 million.