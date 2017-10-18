// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

This Royal Beachfront Estate in Dubai Has a 200-Person Nightclub

The 46,000-square-foot home also features two swimming pools and a movie theater.

By on October 17, 2017
Dubai home with swimming pool
  View Gallery — 6   Photos

Related Articles

Situated on a secluded stretch of sand in a gated community in Dubai, this 46,000-square-foot beach estate was designed to function both as a private retreat and an epic entertainment area. Those looking for a peaceful haven will no doubt be drawn to the 11-bedroom home’s prime beachfront location, where the lush green yard gives way to a white-sand beach near the water’s edge. A circular swimming pool and hot tub ringed by palm trees provide panoramic views of the Dubai Marina and the Burj Al Arab, allowing residents to soak up some of the city’s premier attractions. Plus, the expansive patio includes covered areas created for outdoor dining.

Those looking for entertainment options will likely opt for the 16-seat movie theater, chef’s kitchen, formal dining room with adjacent lounge, or glass-encased indoor swimming pool. And though the glitz and glamour of Dubai’s nightlife is close at hand, you don’t have to go far to have an unforgettable time: The home’s 200-person private nightclub can easily host an epic event or dance party.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and floating staircases give the home an ultra-modern feel, while hardwood floors and an understated, mostly neutral color palette create a down-to-earth aesthetic. Price is available upon request.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad