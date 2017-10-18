This Royal Beachfront Estate in Dubai Has a 200-Person Nightclub

Situated on a secluded stretch of sand in a gated community in Dubai, this 46,000-square-foot beach estate was designed to function both as a private retreat and an epic entertainment area. Those looking for a peaceful haven will no doubt be drawn to the 11-bedroom home’s prime beachfront location, where the lush green yard gives way to a white-sand beach near the water’s edge. A circular swimming pool and hot tub ringed by palm trees provide panoramic views of the Dubai Marina and the Burj Al Arab, allowing residents to soak up some of the city’s premier attractions. Plus, the expansive patio includes covered areas created for outdoor dining.

Those looking for entertainment options will likely opt for the 16-seat movie theater, chef’s kitchen, formal dining room with adjacent lounge, or glass-encased indoor swimming pool. And though the glitz and glamour of Dubai’s nightlife is close at hand, you don’t have to go far to have an unforgettable time: The home’s 200-person private nightclub can easily host an epic event or dance party.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and floating staircases give the home an ultra-modern feel, while hardwood floors and an understated, mostly neutral color palette create a down-to-earth aesthetic. Price is available upon request.