This Stunning Lake Tahoe Estate Is on the Market for $75 Million

A cliffside estate on Lake Tahoe’s north shore was just listed for $75 million, making it the most expensive listing in the area. Situated on a 5.14-acre parcel in Crystal Bay, Nev., Crystal Pointe offers 16,232 square feet of living space between the main residence, guesthouse, caretaker’s apartment, and newly constructed beach house. The sprawling property is equipped with eight bedrooms, 10 full baths, 13 fireplaces, a 10-seat movie theater, a wine cellar, and a four-car garage—which means it’s the ultimate vacation home for large families.

Fashioned from wood and stone, the main residence was designed to blend in with the sloped mountainside. Sky-high ceilings, vaulted windows, and wood beams create a lodge-like environment. Spacious bedrooms feature fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows, and the cavernous great room has a fireplace, bar, and dining nook.

The main attraction, however, is found just outside, where two glass funiculars with heated tracks transport residents to the water’s edge. Situated on 525 feet of lakefront, the estate’s rocky coast leads to blue-green waters where residents can kayak and swim. A maze of ponds and waterfalls surround the home, creating symmetry with the lake. And wraparound balconies and terraces are outfitted with everything from built-in fire pits to a free-form hot tub, all silhouetted by the breathtaking blue water.