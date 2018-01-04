This Whistler Estate Offers Panoramic Mountain Views

The mountains will be your nearest neighbor at this two-story home in Whistler, British Columbia. Situated on 8.3 acres, the 8,347-square-foot home offers panoramic views of Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains as well as the pristine blue Alta Lake below. The mountain manse is outfitted with 10 bedrooms and 11 baths, which means there is plenty of room to house the whole family or a big group of friends for extended visits.

Exposed wood ceilings, stone fireplaces, and bold light fixtures converge to create a chic yet elevated take on the mountain lodge concept, while millwork, light gray stone, and neutral colors mix with curved windows and metal accents for an understated yet chic aesthetic.

One of the home’s greatest selling points is its liberal use of windows, which offer alpine views from every room. Residents will be treated to views of snow-capped mountains as they dine in the formal dining room or relax by the fire in the living room.

Renovated in 2016, the home now features new communications, lighting, and security systems throughout, as well as an updated kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. The outdoor living spaces have likewise been expanded with an additional covered pavilion that features a pizza oven, outdoor fireplace, and barbecue. Heat lamps were installed to guarantee that guests can comfortably entertain a crowd no matter the season. Landscape architect Paul Sanga used verdant plants and patches of grass to create a lush oasis around the home. Old-growth forests beckon just beyond.

Removed from the hustle and bustle of big city living yet close to the picturesque small village of Whistler, the alpine estate offers easy access to three championship golf courses, hiking trails, ski runs, and multiple restaurants.

The secluded mountain escape is currently on the market for around $19.5 million. Luxury Portfolio International holds the listing.