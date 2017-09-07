Throw the Coolest Parties in Cabo at This Waterfront Home

Cabo has long been a popular place for partiers, but there’s no need to leave home just to live it up when you reside at Casa Azul.

Built by Cabo Development Group, the custom home is located at Maravilla Los Cabos, a private residential community located on 260 acres between the Transpeninsular Highway and the Sea of Cortez.

A grand courtyard—with both water and fire features—leads into an inviting, open-concept home. Spread across 7,000 square feet, the home includes four bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths. Glass windows showcase stunning sea vistas, and stained wood paneling and mahogany millwork add warmth.

In the living room, a fireplace with copper cladding is balanced by a natural stone-covered wall and coffered ceiling. The kitchen features a quartzite stone waterfall island and countertops as well as Sub-Zero, Bosch, and Wolf appliances. A 12-person dining table made from a Parota tree trunk serves as a conversation starter in the dining room.

The party continues outside, where an infinity-edge pool and fire pit are silhouetted by the Sea of Cortez. Guests can create custom creations in the built-in pizza oven or opt for grilled goodies made on the barbecue. As night falls, a full wet bar lets the good times roll.

At the end of the epic evening, head to the master bedroom, outfitted with an outdoor terrace and a bath complete with a freestanding tub and an outdoor shower.

There’s also a 2,000-square-foot guest casita as well as a garage that can house two vehicles and a golf cart. The posh party palace has been listed for $13.5 million.